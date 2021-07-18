ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $51,483.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 28,729,058 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.