ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $6,156,546.52 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 62,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $6,156,546.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.