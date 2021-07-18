ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $137,652.92 and $72,841.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00632738 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,745,476,751 coins and its circulating supply is 14,215,555,893 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

