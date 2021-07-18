Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

