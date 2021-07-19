$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.60 on Friday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

