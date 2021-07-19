$0.10 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. ChampionX reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

