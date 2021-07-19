$0.27 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,686,000.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

