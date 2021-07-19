$0.55 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,098,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

