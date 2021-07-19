$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

ALB traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $178.10. 40,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,335. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

