$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

