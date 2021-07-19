$1.10 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

INDB opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

