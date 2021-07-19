$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

