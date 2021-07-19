$1.47 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

