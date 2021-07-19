10,000 Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,725 shares of company stock worth $109,681. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH opened at $10.99 on Monday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

