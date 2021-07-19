100,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $9,880,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,833,000.

OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

