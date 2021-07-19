1,000,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB opened at $10.60 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

