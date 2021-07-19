$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.90 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The company has a market cap of $589.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frank’s International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 212,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frank’s International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

