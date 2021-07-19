122,740 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $6,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,880. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $39.08 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

