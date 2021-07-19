13,062 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.