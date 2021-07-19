14,908 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELL. Stephens increased their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

