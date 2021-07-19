1,776 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,663,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTRN stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $749.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.