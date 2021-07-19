1World Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $7,148.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00774568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

