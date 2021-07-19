20,220 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FIL Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.30. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

