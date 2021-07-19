22,166 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,090,399.66. Insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.