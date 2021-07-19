25,000 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Autodesk comprises 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 253,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115,884 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 241,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

ADSK opened at $292.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

