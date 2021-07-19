259,835 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 259,835 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,616,000. Foot Locker accounts for about 2.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,158,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foot Locker by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

FL opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,313 shares of company stock worth $14,523,316. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

