29,917 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

