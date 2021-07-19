30,644 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

