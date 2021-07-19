$323.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $323.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the highest is $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,128. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.