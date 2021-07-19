$323.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $323.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the highest is $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,128. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.