3,291,667 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) Acquired by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,586,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.59% of Tuya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

