$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce sales of $36.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.51 million. Greenlane posted sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $156.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

