3,799 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.86 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.