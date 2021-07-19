38,700 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $8,439,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.99. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.