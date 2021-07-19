3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Major Shareholder Sells $851,774.22 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $851,774.22. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,462 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

