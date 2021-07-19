3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $24.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 19,209 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $851,774.22. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,671 shares of company stock worth $1,570,521. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,462 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.