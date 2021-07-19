$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 159,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

