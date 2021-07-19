42,246 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Afya by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth $190,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.