4,302 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,522.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,407.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.