44 Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

