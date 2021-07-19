44 Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $321.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

