44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $687.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $723.01. The company has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

