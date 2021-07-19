44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 54,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,099,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

