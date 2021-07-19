44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.