4,756 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 830,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,871 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,058,000 after purchasing an additional 899,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

