4,896 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

