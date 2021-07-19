5,343 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $27.22 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,939 shares of company stock valued at $934,539 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

