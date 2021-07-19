5,983,992 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,983,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,367,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 341,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,549,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion and a PE ratio of 112.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ryan D. Taylor sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. Also, President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock worth $167,248,706. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

