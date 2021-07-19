$67.70 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post $67.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.35 million and the lowest is $67.16 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $272.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $276.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.89 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $74,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

