$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $729.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

