81,578 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Bought by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,870,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,546,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Orion Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,986. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.